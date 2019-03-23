KCR Acting Like Hitler, Poaching Leaders from Parties: Chandrababu Naidu

Modi and KCR colluded with Jagan and conspired against me: N Chandrababu Naidu

In a blistering attack, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday equated his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) with German dictator Adolf Hitler.

He also alleged that KCR and PM Modi have colluded with YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy and were hatching a conspiracy against him.

"Jagan is in the grip of KCR. He is dancing to the tune of KCR. Modi and KCR colluded with Jagan and conspired against me. But no one can defeat me. KCR is acting like Hitler. He is poaching MLAs from other parties," he said at a rally in Palakollu.

"Some leaders are changing parties very fast and playing opportunistic politics, but the people will not accept that," Mr Naidu said.

Continuing his attack on his arch-rivals, the TDP supremo said: "PM Modi and KCR are taking revenge on us. KCR had removed 25 lakh voters in Telangana. He taught the same to Jagan. KCR is trying to shatter Andhra Pradesh and he is using Jagan as a shield."

"YSRCP has propagated YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder as a death due to the heart attack. Later, they twisted their statements and are doing drama in that case," Mr Naidu alleged.

Addressing another rally in Achanta, Mr Naidu launched a scathing attack on Jagan, claiming that the YSRCP chief was having over 30 cases against him and was acting "innocent."

He said that if the people of the state elected Jagan, then it meant "writing your own death warrant."

"Jagan is having 32 cases against him and he is acting to be innocent. People should think about whether they would vote for a hardcore criminal like Jagan. Giving a chance to Jagan means writing your own death warrant. People should defeat YSRCP," he said.

"If YSRCP wins, Andhra Pradesh will not flourish. Do we need a leader having 32 cases pending against him? Such a person will definitely go behind the bars one day," Mr Naidu said.

Asserting that there is no place for "rowdyism" in the state, Mr Naidu said that he will save the state from "criminals."

"I have the capacity to safeguard the Telugu people wherever they are living," he said.

"KCR promised double bedroom houses but it remained a shallow promise. The houses we built are here to see. KCR says he will win 17 Lok Sabha seats, though he did nothing for Telangana," he added.

