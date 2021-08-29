Mysuru's Alleged Gangrape Survivor Left Without Giving Statement: Police

Mysore Gang-Rape Case: The five men arrested includes a minor. (File image)

A 23-year-old woman who was allegedly gangraped on Tuesday at Chamundi Hills, a popular spot on the outskirts of Mysuru, has left the city with her family, without recording her statement with the police, sources have told NDTV. The omission weakens the case against the five men the police have arrested.

Sources in the police said she was unwilling to record her statement. The police had been unable to record her statement earlier as the woman was in shock, the Karnataka government had said.

The arrests and the First Information Report in the case -- which has triggered outrage in the state -- are based on the complaint filed by the woman's boyfriend, who was beaten up by the assailants on Tuesday evening.

The police based the arrests on evidence, including bus tickets and liquor bottles near the crime scene and call detail record from mobile towers, reported news agency Press Trust of India quoting official sources.

The five men arrested includes a minor and the police are hunting for a sixth suspect. "All the 5 accused have been granted 10 days Police Custody by the court," said state police chief Praveen Sood.

The men had accosted the couple at a deserted spot in Chamundi hills and demanded money. When they refused, the men beat the woman's boyfriend. Two of the men then allegedly raped the woman, leaving her with severe injuries. Both had to be hospitalised.

During a search of the crime scene, police stumbled upon bus tickets from Talwadi in Tamil Nadu to Chamarajanagar in Karnataka. Some liquor bottles found at the scene bore the seal of Tamil Nadu excise department, reported PTI.

Besides, analysis of the call detail record from mobile towers close to the scene of the crime, Chamarajanagar and Tamil Nadu, led them to finally zero in on the suspects, they added.