Who Is Mysuru Royal Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar In BJP's 2nd Poll List

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar, the 'Maharaja of Mysore', will make his debut in electoral politics in the Lok Sabha elections this year. The BJP has fielded him from Mysuru-Kodagu parliamentary constituency in Karnataka and dropped two-time MP Pratap Simha.

Here are five points about Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar:

1. Born on March 24, 1992, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar was crowned as the custodian of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family in May 2015, making him the 27th 'king' of the Wadiyar dynasty.

2. The 31-year-old, who was born Yaduveer Gopal Raj Urs, was adopted by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, as they did not have any children. Later, he took the name Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

3. Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar completed his primary schooling in Bengaluru. He then pursued a Bachelor's degree in Economics and English at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

4. In 2016, he married Trishika Kumari, who hails from the Dungarpur royal family in Rajasthan. Her father Harshavardhan Singh was a BJP Rajya Sabha MP.

5. The royal family isn't new to electoral politics. His father Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar was a four-time MP from the Mysore seat.