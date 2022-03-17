'My Personal Number': Bhagwant Mann Announces Anti-Corruption Helpline

Punjab's new Chief Minister, Aam Aadmi Party's Bhagwant Mann announced today that his government's anti-corruption helpline number will be launched on March 23, the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.



"The anti-corruption helpline number will be my personal number… If anybody asks for bribe, send audio and video on that number," he said in a tweet.

'I am not threatening any govt employee as 99 percent of govt employees are honest but 1 percent of such employees are corrupt which has rotten the system. Only AAP can clean this corrupt system," he added in the tweet.