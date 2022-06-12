'My Family Is In Danger': A Plea By BJP Leader Expelled For Prophet Remark

A former journalist, Jindal has courted controversy through social media posts in the past too

Former BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal, who was expelled by the party amid the row over his remarks on Prophet Muhammad, has said that his family is in danger of being attacked by Islamic fundamentalists.

"I humbly request all not to share any information about me and my family with anyone. Despite my requests, many people are posting my residential address on social media. My family faces a threat from Islamic fundamentalists," he tweeted yesterday.

Jindal also shared screenshot a number from where he claimed receiving threats and and urged Delhi Police to take action.

Jindal was expelled by the BJP last week as the party acted against him and national spokesperson Nupur Sharma for their remarks on Prophet Muhammad that kicked up a wave of protest across the country and abroad.

He has described himself as a "proud Hindu" and said his primary concern at this point is to ensure his family's safety.

The communication from Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, announcing the action against Jindal, said his remarks vitiated communal harmony and were in violation of the party's fundamental beliefs.

"Your primary membership is immediately terminated and you are expelled from the party," Mr Gupta stated.

A former journalist, Jindal has courted controversy through his social media posts in the past too.

A case was registered against him in Punjab for allegedly sharing a doctored video of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on his Twitter handle.