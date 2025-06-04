Muslim Law Board Warns Of Contempt Petition Against Centre Over Waqf Portal

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has taken exception to the Centre's move to activate the Waqf Umeed Portal from June 6. In a statement, the board alleged that the government's move is illegal and amounts to contempt of court since the law backing it - the Waqf (Amendment) Act of 2025 - has been challenged before the Supreme Court.

The statement also appealed to Muslims and State Waqf Boards not to use the portal until the Supreme Court delivers its verdict.

The Muslim Law Board also said it would approach the Supreme Court against the government move by filing a contempt of court petition.

According to the law board, all Muslim organizations have opposed the law, and it has also drawn criticism from Opposition parties, human rights groups and minority communities including Sikh and Christian bodies.

The law board also alleged that though the matter is pending before the Supreme Court, the government has proceeded to launch the portal and made registration of Waqf properties mandatory through it.

The law board has contended that such a move constitutes contempt of court as the very basis of the portal - the validity of the amended Waqf law - is sub judice.

The Supreme Court has heard a clutch of petitions challenging Waqf Amendment Act of 2025.

Last month, the court had reserved its order on the question of interim stay on certain provisions of the UMEED Act of 2025 till it takes a call on the legality of the new law.

