Muslim Law Board Removes Cleric Who Met Sri Sri To Discuss Ayodhya Issue

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar tweeted, saying, "Maulana Salman Husaini Nadwi's expulsion from the AIMPLB comes as a surprise, as several members of the board have met with me & expressed their commitment to foster amity amongst Hindus & Muslims & to peacefully resolve this issue".
Maulana Nadvi was one of those who suggested shifting of the site for the mosque - a stand that's at variance with that of the Law Board.
After the 26th Plenary today, the Law Board said in a statement that the Babri Masjid "shall remain a Masjid till eternity". "By demolishing Babri Masjid, it never loses its identity as a masjid. And according to Shariah, it always remains a Masjid," the statement read.
The Board also said while they are taking every legal step possible for the reconstruction of the masjid, they will await the Supreme Court verdict.
The Law Board reiterated its traditional stand also on February 10, a day after the Supreme Court said it would treat the Ayodhya case as a land dispute.
Last year, the top court had put a freeze on an earlier judgment of the Allahabad High Court that said Lord Ram was born under the central dome of the makeshift temple in Ayodhya and Hindus have the right to worship there. Under the judgment, two-thirds of the disputed 2.7 acres of land - on which Babri Masjid stood before it was demolished o December 6, 1992 -- was given to the Hindus. The Sunni Waqf Board was given a third of the land in the 2010 verdict.
The Law Board also said that the bill against instant Triple Talaq passed in Lok Sabha, is unconstitutional and anti-women. The bill, which proposes a three-year-jail term for a Muslim man who divorces his wife instantly by uttering triple talaq thrice, is pending in Rajya Sabha.