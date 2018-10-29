Trending

Municipal Office Set On Fire In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian

A municipality office in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian was set on fire by unidentified people days after controversial local body elections in the state.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.

