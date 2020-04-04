Mumbai's Iconic Taj Hotel Provides Free Stay To COVID-19 Health Workers

Mumbai's iconic Taj Mahal Hotel, owned by a Tata Group firm, is providing free stay to the health workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The company is also offering accommodation at its luxury properties in the Maharashtra capital, and in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.
"During these trying times, we at IHCL are keenly aware of our responsibility towards our community. As a reflection of our commitment, beginning today, we are offering rooms for the medical fraternity to stay while they combat the spread of the virus," the company said in a statement.
"These rooms will be available across 7 of our hotels, namely Taj Mahal Palace, Taj Lands End, Taj Santacruz, The President, Ginger MIDC Andheri, Ginger Madgaon and Ginger Noida," it added.
The initiative, amid reports of health workers being harassed by neighbours for performing their duty, has won Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata applause on social media.
"The Tata Group is providing accommodation at the Taj Hotel, Colaba and Taj Lands End, Bandra for Doctors and Nurses working in BMC Hospitals amidst Corona Virus Crisis. Thank you so much Hon. Ratan Tata (@RNTata2000) Ji Tata Group (@TataCompanies) for your generous contributions," MP Supriya Sule tweeted.
The Tata Group is providing accommodation at the Taj Hotel, Colaba and Taj Lands End, Bandra for Doctors and Nurses working in BMC Hospitals amidst Corona Virus Crisis.— Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) April 3, 2020
Thank you so much Hon. Ratan Tata (@RNTata2000) Ji Tata Group (@TataCompanies) for your generous contributions. pic.twitter.com/2Os08k5k1Y
Industrialist Harsh Goenka also tweeted praise for the Tata Group.
The Taj group has opened their rooms at Hotel President, Hotel Taj Mahal Colaba and Taj Lands End Bandra for BMC doctors working on #COVID19 duty— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 3, 2020
See here Bhabha Hospital Bandra doctors and nurses at Taj Lands End Bandra . @TataCompaniespic.twitter.com/Ppq2HWWtea
No words for Mr.RATAN TATA— Sanjana Jawne (@SanjanaJawne) April 3, 2020
TATA opened the rooms at Taj hotel Colaba and Taj lands end Bandra for BMC doctors working on covid19 duty
"EK HI DIL HAI SIR KITNI BAAR JITOGE" pic.twitter.com/eADEZkBtmj
After pledging ₹1500 crore, Ratan Tata has opened rooms at luxury Taj Hotel Colaba, Taj Lands End Bandra, and Hotel President in Cuffe Parade for BMC doctors fighting Covid-19.— Wassup Mumbai (@Wassup_Mumbai) April 3, 2020
Sach he kaha hai "Desh ka Asli Namak Tata Namak hai" #COVID19Pandemic#coronaviruspic.twitter.com/UFdkm7VNLN
My deepest gratitude for TATA group, they opened rooms at Taj hotel Colaba and Taj lands end Bandra for BMC doctors working on covid19 duty.— Awneesh Singh (@Awneesh55236106) April 3, 2020
A Big Salute to "Ratan Tata". The Real Hero of India 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳.
He Always Stand when India's in Double.
"Maa Bharti Ka Laal" - Ratan Tata!! pic.twitter.com/BDcf1VxuE5
A trust controlled by the Tata Group has committed Rs 500 crore for the fight against the COVID-19 disease, one of the biggest corporate donations in the country. The group has also pledged an additional Rs 1,000 crore support.