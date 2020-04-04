Mumbai's Iconic Taj Hotel Provides Free Stay To COVID-19 Health Workers

A trust controlled by the Tata Group has committed Rs 500 crore for the fight against the COVID-19 disease, one of the biggest corporate donations in the country.

Many on social media have praised Ratan Tata for the initiative.

Mumbai's iconic Taj Mahal Hotel, owned by a Tata Group firm, is providing free stay to the health workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The company is also offering accommodation at its luxury properties in the Maharashtra capital, and in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

"During these trying times, we at IHCL are keenly aware of our responsibility towards our community. As a reflection of our commitment, beginning today, we are offering rooms for the medical fraternity to stay while they combat the spread of the virus," the company said in a statement.

"These rooms will be available across 7 of our hotels, namely Taj Mahal Palace, Taj Lands End, Taj Santacruz, The President, Ginger MIDC Andheri, Ginger Madgaon and Ginger Noida," it added.

The initiative, amid reports of health workers being harassed by neighbours for performing their duty, has won Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata applause on social media.

"The Tata Group is providing accommodation at the Taj Hotel, Colaba and Taj Lands End, Bandra for Doctors and Nurses working in BMC Hospitals amidst Corona Virus Crisis. Thank you so much Hon. Ratan Tata (@RNTata2000) Ji Tata Group (@TataCompanies) for your generous contributions," MP Supriya Sule tweeted.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka also tweeted praise for the Tata Group.

A trust controlled by the Tata Group has committed Rs 500 crore for the fight against the COVID-19 disease, one of the biggest corporate donations in the country. The group has also pledged an additional Rs 1,000 crore support.

