'Never Forget': President Kovind Leads Country In Paying Tribute To Victims Of 26/11 Attacks

Today is the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File)

President Ram Nath Kovind led the country on Friday in paying tribute to those who were killed in the terror attacks on India's financial capital on November 26, 2008. On the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Union Ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the exemplary courage and determination shown by the security forces in defeating the terrorists.

"My heartfelt tributes to the martyrs and homage to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The nation will always be grateful for the bravery and sacrifice of the security forces who laid down their lives in the line of duty," President Kovind wrote on Twitter.

Home Minister Amit Shah, in a tweet in Hindi, said that India will always be indebted to the ultimate sacrifice of the security forces. "I pay homage to those who died in the 26/11 attacks and salute the bravery of all the security forces personnel who showed indomitable spirit against a cowardly attack. The whole nation is proud of your courage and will remain indebted to your sacrifice," read his post.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saluted the bravery and sacrifice of security forces and said the country today remembers the innocent lives lost on this day 13 years ago.

On the 13th anniversary of the November 26th terror attack on Mumbai, we remember the innocent lives we lost.



Smriti Irani, Minister for Women and Child Development, shared a photo of a candle lit in memory of the victims and wrote, "Never forget".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party too paid their tributes to those who lost their lives in the attacks. Mr Gandhi wrote a couplet praising the valour of our soldiers along with a video montage of the security personnel who fought the terrorists.

“Terror cannot break the unity and strength of India,” the Congress party added.

“We will forever carry their unyielding spirits in our hearts. Their sacrifice will always be remembered,” wrote Mumbai Police.

Sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik also paid his homage to the bravehearts.

On November 26, 2008, a series of attacks by terrorists in Mumbai killed 166 people, including 18 security personnel. Security forces eliminated nine of the 10 terrorists. The lone surviving terrorist, Ajmal Kasab, was hanged on November 21, 2021.