Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Mumbai Waterlogged, On Alert For Heavy Rain

Mumbai is witnessing heavy rain since last night, with parts of the city waterlogged and traffic movement affected. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain in the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours, with a possibility of very heavy showers at isolated places.
Here are the live updates on Mumbai rains:
#MumbaiRains | Waterlogging at Khandeshwar railway station after heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/QaNk8ZlSUO- NDTV (@ndtv) July 5, 2022
#Maharashtra | Flood-like situation in Amravati after heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/x195KC8aeq- NDTV (@ndtv) July 5, 2022
#MumbaiRains | In view of the incessant rains and waterlogging, eight route diversions have been done at Sion Road no. 24 and Shell Colony, Chembur: BEST PRO | reported by news agency ANI pic.twitter.com/ZYGp6UIBRA- NDTV (@ndtv) July 5, 2022
A landslide incident has been reported in Ghatkopar, Panchsheel Nagar in Mumbai amid heavy rain, news agency ANI cited the city's fire brigade as saying today. Fire vehicles are reaching at the spot, it said, adding that no deaths have been reported so far.