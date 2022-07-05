Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Mumbai Waterlogged, On Alert For Heavy Rain

Mumbai Rain Today: There is a possibility of very heavy showers at isolated places.

Mumbai is witnessing heavy rain since last night, with parts of the city waterlogged and traffic movement affected. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain in the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours, with a possibility of very heavy showers at isolated places.

Here are the live updates on Mumbai rains:

Jul 05, 2022 11:23 (IST) Mumbai Rain Live Updates: Waterlogging In Panvel



Jul 05, 2022 11:20 (IST) Mumbai Rain Live Updates: Waterlogging At Khandeshwar Railway Station In Mumbai

#MumbaiRains | Waterlogging at Khandeshwar railway station after heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/QaNk8ZlSUO - NDTV (@ndtv) July 5, 2022

Jul 05, 2022 11:15 (IST) Flood-Like Situation In Maharashtra's Amravati After Heavy Rainfall

#Maharashtra | Flood-like situation in Amravati after heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/x195KC8aeq - NDTV (@ndtv) July 5, 2022

Jul 05, 2022 11:14 (IST) #MumbaiRains | In view of the incessant rains and waterlogging, eight route diversions have been done at Sion Road no. 24 and Shell Colony, Chembur: BEST PRO | reported by news agency ANI pic.twitter.com/ZYGp6UIBRA - NDTV (@ndtv) July 5, 2022

