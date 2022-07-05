Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Mumbai Waterlogged, On Alert For Heavy Rain

Latest updates on Mumbai Rains: The weather office has predicted moderate to heavy rain in the cityand its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Mumbai Waterlogged, On Alert For Heavy Rain

Mumbai Rain Today: There is a possibility of very heavy showers at isolated places.

Mumbai:

Mumbai is witnessing heavy rain since last night, with parts of the city waterlogged and traffic movement affected. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain in the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours, with a possibility of very heavy showers at isolated places. 

Here are the live updates on Mumbai rains:

Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
Jul 05, 2022 11:23 (IST)
Mumbai Rain Live Updates: Waterlogging In Panvel
Jul 05, 2022 11:20 (IST)
Mumbai Rain Live Updates: Waterlogging At Khandeshwar Railway Station In Mumbai
Jul 05, 2022 11:15 (IST)
Flood-Like Situation In Maharashtra's Amravati After Heavy Rainfall
Jul 05, 2022 11:14 (IST)
Jul 05, 2022 11:14 (IST)
Jul 05, 2022 11:12 (IST)
Mumbai Rain Live Update: Landslide Incident In Ghatkopar, Says Report
A landslide incident has been reported in Ghatkopar, Panchsheel Nagar in Mumbai amid heavy rain, news agency ANI cited the city's fire brigade as saying today. Fire vehicles are reaching at the spot, it said, adding that no deaths have been reported so far.
.