Mumbai Man Rapes Woman, 64, After Offering Her To Drop Home, Beats Her: Cops

Police said the accused has been charged with rape and a probe is on

A 39-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly raping a 64-year-old woman after offering to drop her home, police said on Wednesday.

Umesh Gulabrao Dhok, the accused, was arrested on Tuesday night and a court sent him in police custody for seven days, an official said.

The woman was found lying injured in the Shanti Nagar area of suburban Mankhurd earlier on Tuesday and was admitted to the civic-run Rajawadi hospital.

As per her complaint, Dhok offered to drop her home, but instead took her to his place. He then allegedly raped her and beat her up before throwing her out.

He was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (assault) and 376 (rape) and further probe was on, the police official said.

