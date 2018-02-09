Mumbai Haze LIVE Updates: Pollution Surges, Air Quality Breaches "Severe" Level

People have taken to social media to share the deteriorating city conditions from across the city.

All India | Updated: February 09, 2018 12:09 IST
Blurred city skyline is a result of surging levels of pollutants in the air

Mumbai:  The haze that has engulfed Mumbai for the past 72 hours continues this morning as residents in the city complained of burning eyes and breathing difficulties as they go about their day. The blurred skyline of the city is a result of plunging air quality and surging levels of pollutants in the air. 

The Air Quality Index (AQI) has breached "severe" levels with Pm10 recorded at 405 in some parts of the city. The meteorological department blamed stagnant winds, cloud cover and high humidity for the sudden spike in pollution levels. 

Here are the LIVE updates on Mumbai's air pollution:


Feb 09, 2018
12:09 (IST)
Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted on Thursday, "Mumbai looked like one of those war-zone cities from the old movies."
Feb 09, 2018
12:02 (IST)
On Thursday, pollution levels at Bandra were the worst with Particulate Matter (PM)10 at 405, which is "severe" as per the Air Quality Index (AQI) data.
