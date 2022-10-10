Mumbai Gym Trainer Accused Of Molesting Woman, Arrested: Cops

The woman protested and complained at the police station. (Representational)

Mumbai's Charkop Police on Monday arrested a gym trainer in an alleged molestation case. According to Charkop police, the accused was inappropriately touching a 25-year-old woman on the pretext of practice.

On the basis of the complaint of the woman, the police arrested the accused gym trainer by registering a case against him.

The Charkop Police have registered a case against the accused under section 354 of the IPC on the basis of the complaint of the woman.

Further probe in the matter is awaited.

