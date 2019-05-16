Mumbai Doctor Arrested For Sharing Posts Against BJP's Pragya Thakur

Pragya Singh Thakur is BJP's candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency.

Mumbai Police has arrested a 38-year-old homoeopathic doctor for allegedly posting derogatory comments against BJP's Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur on Facebook.



The doctor, Sunil Kumar Nishad, was arrested on May 15, the police said.



Based on activist Ravindra Tiwari's complaints, an FIR has been registered against the doctor for deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting religion or religious beliefs.

The FIR, filed in Parksite police station, said that Vikhroli resident Sunil Kumar Nishad was arrested for posting objectionable posts against Pragya Thakur and the Brahmin community.

