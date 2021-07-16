Mumbai Cop Caught On Camera Feeding Cake To Criminal, Probe Ordered

It is an old video, said the officer involved (Representational)

An inquiry was ordered on Thursday after a viral video showed a senior inspector posted in suburban Jogeshwari feeding cake to a notorious criminal during the latter's birthday celebration.

The incident took place around two weeks ago, an official said.

The criminal in the video was identified as Danish Sheikh, who is facing multiple cases including attempt to murder and who had been arrested by Jogeshwari Police in the past, he said.

The 15-second video which circulated on social media showed senior inspector Mahendra Nerleikar, in police uniform, feeding a piece of cake to Danish on the latter's birthday at the office of a housing society.

When asked about the incident, Mr Nerleikar said, "It is an old video. I had gone to that housing society to see some demolition work going on, but some senior citizens there insisted that I visit the society office. I went there, but I was not aware that Danish was also present there with a cake."

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 10) Mahesh Reddy said a preliminary inquiry has been ordered in the case. Assistant Commissioner of Police of the Sakinaka division will conduct the inquiry, he said.

