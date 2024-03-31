Mumbai's Bandra Worli Sea Link Toll Rates To Go Up By 18% From April 1

The Bandra-Worli Sea Link was opened to the public in 2009 (File)

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation has announced an 18% increase in toll charges for Mumbai's Bandra Worli Sea Link from April 1. As per news agency PTI, this surge in the toll rates is limited to one-way journeys.

After the implementation of the surge rates, cars and jeeps, from Monday, will have to pay Rs 100, up from the current Rs 85.

On the other hand, minibus, tempos, and similar vehicles will have to pay Rs 160. Earlier, these vehicles paid Rs 130.

While two-axle trucks currently pay Rs 175, they will have to spend Rs 210 for a one-way trip from tomorrow.

The old rates were put in place in April 2021. The new rates will be in effect for three years - from April 1 to March 31, 2027.

The report added that the MSRDC officials announced a rebate of 10% for motorists and 20% on the purchase of booklets carrying 50 and 100 toll coupons in advance, respectively.

The Bandra-Worli Sea Link was opened to the public in 2009. The cable-stayed bridge was named after former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi. It connects Mumbai's Worli and Bandra, making it easy for commuters to avoid congestion in Dadar, Mahim, Prabhadevi, and Worli neighbourhoods.

In a big relief to commuters, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated the Mumbai coastal road. The 9.6-km high-speed corridor also connects Worli with Marine Drive.

The coastal road has been constructed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

It proposes to connect the Marine Drive area in south Mumbai to Kandivali, a western suburb, via the existing Bandra Worli Sea Link and is expected to ease Mumbai's northbound traffic.