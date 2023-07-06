Mumbai And Delhi Hit By Heavy Rain, More Showers Predicted

Moderate to heavy rains hit Mumbai and Delhi with the weather department predicting more showers in both the cities on Thursday.

The minimum temperature in the national capital dropped 26.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average.

The rain led to waterlogging and traffic jams at several areas of Delhi.

In Mumbai, the rain intensity increased after midnight on Thursday and some areas like Dadar, Mahim, Khar, Matunga and Kurla recorded downpour in the range of 40 mm to 70 mm in the last 12 hours, as per rainfall data of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In its 'daily weather forecast' for the metropolis, the IMD Mumbai has predicted "heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places".