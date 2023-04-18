Trinamool's Mukul Roy Arrives In Delhi Amid Son's 'Untraceable' Claim

Mukul Roy denied that he had come to Delhi for any "special political reason" (File)

Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy arrived in Delhi last evening in strange circumstances as his family claimed he was "untraceable" until he emerged from the airport.

Mukul Roy, 69, is believed to have been unwell for a while. In a video, he was seen at the Delhi airport with an escort.

"I have work in Delhi, so can't I come here?" he told a reporter who asked him why he was in the capital.

Was he unwell, the reporter questioned. "No no, I have come for special work. Can't I come to Delhi, I am the MLA...MP here," said the former parliamentarian.

He denied that he had come for any "special political reason", amid speculation that he is planning to switch again, after returning to the Trinamool from the BJP in 2021.

The former Railway Minister's family claimed he was "untraceable". Reports suggest his family has not been able to speak with him since his flight to Delhi. However, there is no missing complaint so far.

"Till now I am unable to contact my father. He is untraceable," his son Subhragshu Roy, also a Trinamool leader, told news agency PTI.

At the same time, Mukul Roy's close aides said he was scheduled to land in Delhi around 9 pm on Monday.

Mr Roy, a former number two in the Trinamool, joined the BJP in 2017 following differences with Mamata Banerjee. He was made BJP national vice president. He won the 2021 Bengal assembly polls on a BJP ticket.

Later, as several Trinamool defectors returned to the party, Mr Roy also rejoined his former party along with his son.