Mother Recalls Last Phone Call With Teen Killed During Ranchi Violence

A 16-year-old boy was among two people who died during the violence in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi during protests against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad. Mudasir's grieving mother, recalling the last phone conversation with him, said, "I was speaking to him. He said 'mummy please disconnect the call, I am getting out of here'. Sometime later his friend informed me he was shot."

The boy was seen in several videos raising slogans against the BJP leader's controversial remarks.

"He was our only child. He was snatched from me," said Mudasir's inconsolable mother, seeking accountability for his death.

Several parts of Ranchi were put under curfew after protesters clashed with police yesterday, leading to two deaths and 22 being injured. Police fired in the air and took to lathi-charge yesterday to control the mob after they started throwing stones. After the protests, the capital city has been blanketed by heavy police cover.

Ms Sharma's statements issued during a TV debate has snowballed into a massive controversy after drawing international condemnation and huge protests in several states.

The violence in the Jharkhand capital broke out on a day several cities across at least nine states witnessed huge protests over the BJP leader's remarks. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has appealed for peace. "I suddenly received information about this worrisome (protest) incident... people of Jharkhand have always been very sensitive and tolerant... no need to panic. I appeal to everyone to maintain harmony and refrain from participating in any activities that will lead to more such crimes," he told the media.

Earlier this month, violence broke out in parts of Kanpur after Friday prayers as members of two groups clashed and threw stones at each other over a call to shut down markets in protest against the BJP leader's comments.