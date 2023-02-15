'Mother-Daughter's Death More In News...': Mayawati Slams UP Government

Mayawati asked, "How will the people benefit from such a situation?"

Taking a dig at the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, BSP chief Mayawati said the death of a mother-daughter duo during an anti-encroachment drive in Kanpur Dehat had garnered more attention than the recent UP Global Investors Summit-2023.

"The 'bulldozer politics' of the BJP government is taking the lives of innocent poor people which is very tragic. The government should change its anti-people approach," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

1. देश व खासकर उत्तर प्रदेश जैसे गरीबी, बेरोजगारी, महंगाई व पिछड़ेपन आदि से त्रस्त विशाल राज्य में भाजपा सरकार की लोगों को अति-लाचार एवं आतंकित करने वाली बुल्डोजर राजनीति से अब निर्दोष गरीबों की जान भी जाने लगी हैं, जो अति-दुखद व निन्दनीय। सरकार अपना जनविरोधी रवैया बदले। 1/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 15, 2023

Bulldozers used for demolishing illegal buildings have been in hot discussion in the state, inviting the sobriquet of "bulldozer Baba" for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

A 45-year-old woman and her 20-year-old daughter died in a fire during an anti-encroachment drive in a village in the Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said.

Mayawati said the tragic incident was in the news than the 'much-publicized' global investors summit organized by the state government recently.

She asked, "How will the people benefit from such a situation?" Police have booked 39 people, including a sub-divisional magistrate, four revenue officials, a police station head, and several other cops, on murder and additional charges in the incident.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)