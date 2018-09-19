More Than 70 People Found Suffering From 'Mystery Fever' In Puducherry

A team of doctors from Puducherry are treating those affected in Pillayarkuppampet village

More than 70 people belonging to a village in Puducherry were found to be suffering from a 'mystery fever,' officials said Tuesday.

A team of doctors from Puducherry are treating those affected in Pillayarkuppampet village.

Welfare Minister M Kandasamy said in a release that those who could be treated locally were taken care of immediately while others were rushed to the government general hospital.

Those affected complained of fever, he said.

Mr Kandasamy, who is away in Delhi, asked the Health department to rush immediate help to the patients.

The patients were showing improvement in their condition, an official said.