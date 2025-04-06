Months Before Wedding, Delhi Woman Dies In Horror Roller Coaster Accident

A 24-year-old woman died in a roller coaster accident at a popular amusement park on the outskirts of Delhi, just months before her wedding. The victim, identified as Priyanka, was visiting the Fun n Food Water Park near Kapashera in South West Delhi with her fiance on Thursday when the ride malfunctioned, leading to a fatal fall.

According to the police, Priyanka had gone to the water and amusement park with her fiance, Nikhil. The trip turned deadly when the structural support of a roller coaster ride gave way while the couple was aboard. Priyanka, seated in the swing-like ride, plummeted from a height when the stand broke. She sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a hospital by Nikhil, where she died of her injuries.

Priyanka had been engaged since January 2023. The wedding was scheduled for February 2026. According to her family, she wanted to secure her financial independence before marriage. Working as a sales manager at a private telecom company in neighbouring Noida, Priyanka had told her parents she wanted to help support her family before marrying Nikhil.

Her family, residing in Chanakyapuri, consented to the delay in marriage. So did Nikhil, who lives in Najafgarh. According to Priyanka's brother Mohit, the couple remained close and supportive of each other's aspirations.

According to the police, the couple reached the amusement park around 1 pm on Thursday. After spending the early part of the day on water rides, they headed to the amusement section in the evening. At approximately 6:15 pm, they boarded the roller coaster ride.

Nikhil told police that as the swing reached its highest point, a supporting stand broke, causing Priyanka to fall. Her injuries were severe. Police confirmed visible trauma on the body, including a laceration on the right leg, a puncture wound on the left leg, and other injuries on her forearm and knee.

Police arrived at the hospital to collect the medical report and later handed over the body to her family after a post-mortem. An FIR has been registered under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animals or machinery) and 106 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which recently replaced the Indian Penal Code.

There has been no official comment yet from the management of Fun and Food Village. The park has not issued a statement or responded to media inquiries. The section of the park where the accident occurred remains shut.