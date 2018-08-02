Monsoon Session Live Updates: National Commission For Backward Classes Bill Likely To Be Tabled In Lok Sabha Today

The national commission for backward classes bill is back in the Lok Sabha to debate the amendments discussed in the Rajya Sabha.

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 02, 2018 11:39 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Monsoon Session Live Updates: National Commission For Backward Classes Bill Likely To Be Tabled In Lok Sabha Today

Parliament Moonsoon Session: Several bills are pending in lower house.

The national commission for backward classes amendment bill will be tabled in the Lok Sabha today. 

The national commission for backward classes bill is back in the Lok Sabha to debate the amendments discussed in the Rajya Sabha. Both Houses have to pass it by special majority, and get the State legislative assemblies to then agree to it.

The Lok Sabha will also discuss a bill to create national sports university. The Bill seeks to replace the National Sports University Ordinance 2018 promulgated by the President on May 31.

For the third consecutive day, parliament witnessed disruptions on over the National Register of Citizens after the state government released the draft on Monday.

Here are the live updates of day-11 of monsoon session in parliament


Aug 02, 2018
11:39 (IST)
List of Bills for consideration and passing
Lok Sabha
 
*The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2018 
*The National Sports University Bill, 2018
*The National Medical Commission Bill, 2017

Rajya Sabha

*The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2018 
Bills for Consideration and Passing:
*The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018
*The National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018
*The National Trust for Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities (Amendment) Bill, 2018
*The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018*
The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2018 
*The Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018
Aug 02, 2018
11:05 (IST)
Aug 02, 2018
11:04 (IST)
Venkaiah Naidu: Upset Opposition To Send Rajya Sabha's Venkaiah Naidu A Sharp Message
Opposition parties led by the Congress are planning to write a rare protest letter to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, to complain against what they allege, is his partisan role in conducting the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha."
Aug 02, 2018
11:04 (IST)
This is the first time that such a letter is being sent to the Rajya Sabha chairman.
Aug 02, 2018
11:03 (IST)
Opposition parties led by the Congress are planning to write a rare protest letter to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, to complain against what they allege, is his partisan role in conducting the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha.
Aug 02, 2018
11:02 (IST)
For updates on Day 10 of monsoon session, click here
No more content
Comments

Trending

Monsoon session of parliamentBackward classes bill

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusVivo NEXMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XBest PhonesMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersHuawei P20SGOT/SGPTPrice Comparison

................................ Advertisement ................................