Monsoon Session Live Updates: National Commission For Backward Classes Bill Likely To Be Tabled In Lok Sabha Today

Parliament Moonsoon Session: Several bills are pending in lower house.

The national commission for backward classes amendment bill will be tabled in the Lok Sabha today.

The national commission for backward classes bill is back in the Lok Sabha to debate the amendments discussed in the Rajya Sabha. Both Houses have to pass it by special majority, and get the State legislative assemblies to then agree to it.

The Lok Sabha will also discuss a bill to create national sports university. The Bill seeks to replace the National Sports University Ordinance 2018 promulgated by the President on May 31.

For the third consecutive day, parliament witnessed disruptions on over the National Register of Citizens after the state government released the draft on Monday.

Here are the live updates of day-11 of monsoon session in parliament