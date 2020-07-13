Heavy Rain In Several States But Monsoon Activity Subdued In Delhi

Monsoon updates: Several areas in Bihar were inundated in heavy rain

Heavy rain lashed several parts of northern, eastern and coastal India on Sunday, but the monsoon remained subdued in Delhi. The national capital has recorded 40 per cent less rainfall despite an early onset, the weather office said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its forecast for Delhi for the next seven day said, the city is likely to see light rain as the monsoon trough has shifted further north.

"Usually, during this time, a strong weather system forms in the Bay of Bengal, moves towards northwest India and enhances monsoon activity," Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the Delhi forecasting centre of IMD told news agency Press Trust of India.

In July, at least three weather stations in Delhi have recorded less than normal rain. Since June 1, when the monsoon set in, the city has recorded just 79 mm rainfall against the normal of 132 mm, a deficiency of 40 per cent, the report says,

In neighbouring Rajasthan, too, monsoon has remained weak over the past few days but is expected to pick up from Tuesday. Several parts of Haryana and Punjab received heavy rain on Sunday. Himachal Pradesh is expected to get heavy rainfall on July 13 and 16, the met department said.

In eastern India, the flood situation is grim in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Several areas in Bihar are also inundated due to continuous rain. In north Bengal, rivers like the Teesta, Torsa and Mansai are in spate causing floods in Jalpaiguri and Coochbehar districts. The met office has forecast more rain in the next couple of days.

Moving westwards, Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to get intermittent rainfall until July 16. The IMD has predicted strong winds with speed up to 60 km/hr over south-west and west-central Arabian Sea.