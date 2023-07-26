Monsoon Fury Shifts To South India, Red Alert For Heavy Rain In Three States

After wreaking havoc in several North Indian states, incessant rain has now also moved to the southern states and authorities have urged locals to stay indoors and take precautions.

Red alerts forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rain have been issued in several districts of Karnataka, Telangana and Kerala.

With heavy rain predicted today, Telangana has declared a holiday today for all schools and colleges.

Two girls were washed away in an overflowing stream in Mahabubnagar district in Telangana on Tuesday as heavy rain led to inundation of low-lying areas and disruption of road links at several places in the state. The two teenaged girls, who were crossing the stream, did not realise the current of water and got swept away, police said.

To prevent traffic jams, the Hyderabad police has urged IT companies to conduct a phase-wise logout of their employees.

In Karnataka, the weather department has asked people in coastal regions to avoid areas that are prone to waterlogging and asked them to stay away from vulnerable structures which might collapse due to incessant rains.