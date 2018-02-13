Mohan Bhagwat's Army Remark "Insulting", Should Apologise: Mayawati Mohan Bhagwat has come in for criticism from opposition parties for remarks that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh had the ability to fight for the country with three days' training if needed, while the Army would take 6-7 months to ready troops.

191 Shares EMAIL PRINT The RSS on Monday said Mohan Bhagwat's remarks were misrepresented. (File) Lucknow: Hitting out at Mohan Bhagwat, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati today said the comparison made by the RSS chief between the Army and the Sangh is "disturbing and insulting".



Mr Bhagwat has come in for criticism from opposition parties for remarks that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had the ability to fight for the country with three days' training if needed, while the Army would take 6-7 months to ready troops.



In a statement issued here today, the BSP chief said, "The comparison made between Army and RSS swayamsevaks (volunteers) by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is indeed disturbing and insulting."



Maywati added, "If Bhagwat has so much faith in his militant swayamsevaks, then why are special commandos engaged in his security at the government's expenses."



The BSP chief said that at a time when the Army is facing different types of challenges, the statement made by the RSS chief lowers the morale of the force.



Mayawati demanded that Mr Bhagwat tender an apology to the country for his "wrong" statement.



Attacking the RSS, she said, "Mohan Bhagwat should remove his bhram (confusion) about swayamsevaks, because the RSS is no longer a social organisation, and is fast becoming a political organisation. Its swayamsevaks have shelved social service, and are seen busy in electoral politics of the BJP."



The RSS yesterday said Mr Bhagwat had not compared the Army with Sangh volunteers and his remarks on the matter were "misrepresented".



Mr Bhagwat's remarks at an RSS workers meet in Bihar on February 11 were made as a comparison between common people and volunteers and were in "no way a comparison" with the Army, RSS Akhil Bhartiya Prachaar Pramukh Manmohan Vaidya said in a statement.



