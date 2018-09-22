PM Modi Launches Revival Of Fertilizer Plant In Odisha: Live Updates

New Delhi:
PM Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony at the Talcher Fertilizer plant in Odisha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to Odisha today and will later visit poll-bound Chattisgarh to launch several projects. PM Modi has unveiled a plaque to mark the commencement of work for the revival of the Talcher fertilizer plant in Odisha. He will also inaugurate an airport in Jharsuguda.
PM Modi is expected to reach Chhattisgarh at 3:20 pm where he will visit an exhibition on traditional handloom and agriculture before laying the foundation stone for national highway projects and the Pendra-Anuppur third railway line. He will also address a gathering of farmers in the state.
Here are the live updates on PM Modi's visit to Odisha and Chhattisgarh:
PM Modi says production from the Rs 13,000 crore Talcher fertiliser revival project to start in 36 months
Work is on to revive the fertilizer factories not just in Talcher but also in Gorakhpur, Sindri, Ramgundam and Barauni, the Prime Minister said
"The Talcher fertilizer plant was so far a symbol of the failures of the previous government. Now it will become a symbol of our government's success," says PM Modi
Talcher is the first plant in India to have a coal gasification based fertilizer unit. In addition to fertilizer, the plant will produce natural gas, which will contribute to the country's energy requirements, a statement from PM Modi's office had said
"Projects like the fertiliser plant here are central to India's growth story. This plant will use latest technology as well," the Prime Minister said
"I am happy we are taking an important step of beginning work in a fertiliser plant here. We are fulfilling dreams that should have been fulfilled long ago," PM Modi said at the foundation laying ceremony of the Talcher fertilizer plant