'Modern Facilities, Traditional Artwork': J Scindia On Ayodhya Airport

PM Modi will inaugurate the newly built Ayodhya Airport on December 30.

Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday briefed the media on the key details of the newly built Ayodhya Airport which is going to be named 'Maharishi Valmiki International Airport. Briefing about the airport, Mr Scindia said that the Ayodhya Airport has modern amenities while its facade is inspired by historical architecture.

"The different stages of the epic of Ramayana and Shri Ram's life has been depicted as per the Hindu mythology in the front end of the airport. Various types of aircraft will be able to land in the Ayodhya airport including Airbus A321 and Boeing 737," he said.

"It was PM Modi's resolution to build modern airports which must also depict Indian history and culture," he added.

Hailing the work done by the Bhartiya Janata party, Mr Scindia asserted that 75 new airports in India have been built under the BJP rule.

"A total of 149 airports have been made in the country uptill now and till 2030 we envision to take this number till 200. We need to keep working until India emerges as a World leader," he said.

"Phase 1 of the state-of-the-art airport is developed at a cost of more than Rs 1,450 crore. The airport's terminal building will have an area of 6500 sqm, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually. The facade of the Terminal Building depicts the temple architecture of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir of Ayodhya. The interiors of the terminal Building are decorated with local art, paintings and murals depicting the life of Bhagwan Shri Ram," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Speaking on CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury declining to visit Ayodhya despite being invited for the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said "I am amazed because as someone who's name has both Sita and Ram, being absent from the ceremony will be very unfortunate."

He further said that 'a 500-year-old dream of all Indians has been converted into the reality by Prime Minister Narendra Modi'.

Exuding confidence over party's victory in the upcoming 2024 elections, Mr Scindia said that the party will win with full majority in the polls.

"Each and every individual of the nation will stand with the BJP," he added.

