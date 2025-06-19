"Open Attack On Tamil Culture": MK Stalin Vs Centre Over Keezhadi Findings

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has attacked the Centre, accusing it of launching a deliberate assault on Tamil cultural identity by questioning the archaeological findings from Keezhadi.

He alleged that the Centre's move to return Keezhadi excavation findings - citing the need for further evidence - was a political act rooted in cultural bias.

"It's an open attack on Tamil culture. The BJP that promotes an imaginary Saraswati civilisation, without scientific evidence, cannot tolerate the scientifically proven antiquity of Tamil civilisation," Mr Stalin said.

He pointed out that each artefact unearthed from Keezhadi had undergone rigorous, world-class scientific validation, including renowned central labs in Pune and Bengaluru, besides renowned international labs in the US and Italy.

Yet, the BJP government lacks the will to accept these findings because of its ideological disdain for Tamil identity, he charged.

"Even though excavations began during the AIADMK rule, they are now silent. A former AIADMK minister even tried to subsume Keezhadi into the so-called culture of Bharat, just to please the BJP," he alleged.

He also said that global-standard analysis had proven the use of iron in Tamil culture dating back 5,300 years - an assertion that challenges conventional civilizational narratives.

"Neither the Prime Minister nor any BJP leader has acknowledged this, not even a tweet. Their silence speaks about the deep-rooted prejudice against the Tamil in their ideology," he said.

Mr Stalin also accused Tamil Nadu BJP leaders of betraying their linguistic and cultural pride for personal political gains.

Mr Stalin, the DMK president, also said his party would continue protests "until it echoes in Delhi."

His remarks come a day after DMK's student wing staged a protest in Madurai and Chennai.

DMK MP Trichy Siva, who addressed the Madurai gathering, said they "will stall Parliament until the Centre releases the full findings from Keezhadi."

The Centre recently also transferred Amarnath Ramakrishna, the archaeologist who led excavations in Keezhadi.

Keezhadi, a site along the Vaigai River in Sivaganga district, where excavations have revealed a sophisticated ancient Tamil civilisation, has become the latest flashpoint in the battle between the ruling DMK and the BJP.