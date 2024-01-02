MK Stalin On Stage, PM's 'National Interest' Tribute To Captain Vijayakanth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tribute to Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder and renowned actor Vijayakanth, saying he was 'captain' not just in cinema but in politics too.

"Just a few days ago, we lost Thiru Vijayakanth ji. He was a captain not only in the world of cinema, but also in politics. He won the hearts of people through his work in cinema. As a politician, he always put national interest above everything. I pay my tributes to him and express condolences to his family and admirers," the Prime Minister said in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirapalli.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu for a host of events. Today, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth nearly Rs 20,000 crore and opened the new terminal at Trichy airport. Earlier, he attended a convocation event at Bharathidasan University in Tiruchirapalli as chief guest. At both events, he shared stage with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. Mr Stalin, who leads the DMK, is a key face of the INDIA Opposition bloc that is gearing up to take on the ruling BJP in the Lok Sabha polls this year.

The Prime Minister's tribute to Vijayakanth, who died on December 28 after battling a long illness, drew loud cheers. The 71-year-old leader, a key figure in the Tamil Nadu political landscape, got the title 'Captain' for his role in 1991 movie Captain Prabhakaran.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the floods in Tamil Nadu. "The last few weeks of 2023 were difficult for many people in Tamil Nadu. We lost many of our fellow citizens due to heavy rainfall. There has also been a significant loss of property. The central government stands with the people of Tamil Nadu in this time of crisis. We are providing every possible support to the state government," he said.

He went on to pay his respects to agricultural scientist Dr MS Swaminathan, who is considered the main architect of the green revolution that ensured India's food security. The 98-year-old died this September. "I also remember another son of Tamil Nadu, Dr MS Swaminathan. He played an important role in ensuring food security for our country. We lost him last year as well," the Prime Minister said.