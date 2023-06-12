Mizoram Seeks Rs 10 Crore To Help People Displaced Due To Manipur Violence

The ethnic violence in Manipur began on May 3.

The Mizoram government has sought Rs 10 crore from the Centre to provide relief to over 10,000 displaced people who have taken shelter in the state due to the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi twice last month, seeking assistance of Rs 10 crore for 10,700 people who have taken shelter in the state, Mizoram's home minister Lalchamliana said.

"The Union government has not yet responded to the Chief Minister's request," Lalchamliana, who also holds the Disaster Management and Rehabilitation department said.

A senior home department official said Mizoram will send a delegation led by sports minister Robert Romawia Royte to Delhi to seek financial assistance from the Centre.

Mizoram has given shelter to 34,278 refugees from the Chin state of Myanmar and 773 refugees from neighbouring Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT).

The refugees from Myanmar, which includes women and children, are sheltered in different districts of Mizoram after a military coup in the country in February 2021.

