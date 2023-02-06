Missing Woman's Body Found In Rajasthan Canal, Child Was Tied To Her: Cops

The bodies were handed over to the family members after postmortem. (Representational)

Bodies of a woman and her one-and-a-half-year-old son were found floating in Indira Gandhi Canal in Bikaner district on Monday, police said.

Khajuwala Circle Officer Vinod said Anita (24) and her son Sahil were missing for the last six days.

The bodies were recovered from the canal. The child was tied to his mother with a chunni, the officer said.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by the woman's father, her husband Sonu was taken into custody for questioning. Sonu is accused of harassing Anita for dowry and abetting her suicide.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after postmortem, police said.

