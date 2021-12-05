Cops On Recovery Of Air Force Plane Tyre That Was 'Stolen' In UP

The tyre of IAF Mirage fighter jet was allegedly stolen. (Representational)

The tyre of an Indian Air Force (IAF) Mirage fighter jet that was allegedly stolen from a moving truck in Lucknow on November 27 has been "recovered", the Uttar Pradesh police have said. The tyre was being transported from Lucknow's Bakshi Ka Talab air force station to the Jodhpur airbase in Rajasthan . In a statement, the Lucknow police said two people landed up with the tyre at the Bakshi Ki Talab air force station on December 4, claiming to have found it on the road from where the alleged theft was reported and took the tyre home thinking it was a truck tyre.

The air force station has verified the tyre was from their supply depot and belonged to a mirage jet.

The alleged theft took place in Lucknow's Shaheed Path area when a consignment of new tyres of Mirage-2000 fighter jet and other air force equipment was being transported from the Bakshi Ka Talab air force station to the Jodhpur airbase. After the alleged theft took place, the driver of the truck carrying the supplies filed an FIR with the Lucknow police, stating that it was stolen from his truck just as he was taking the road to exit the city and had stopped briefly.