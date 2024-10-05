Minor Kidnapped And Murdered In Bengal, BJP Claims She Was Raped

Angry protesters vandalised a police camp and set it on fire.

A girl who had left home to attend a coaching class has been allegedly kidnapped and murdered in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, sparking anger and protests. A police camp has also been vandalised and set on fire.

While a post-mortem report is awaited, the BJP has claimed it was a case of rape and murder and hit out at the Trinamool Congress-led government in the state. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the West Bengal government are already under fire over their alleged mishandling of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August.

Police said that the girl, a minor, had left to attend a coaching class in South 24 Parganas' in Mahishamari on Friday and the family filed a missing complaint at night after she did not return home. Her body was found in a field around 3.30 am on Saturday with multiple injuries.

After the body was recovered, angry residents of the area started a protest and also set a police camp on fire after vandalising it.

The father of the girl said that she had informed him that she would head home after the class and when he saw that she wasn't back even after he reached the house, the family approached the police outpost nearby and were directed to the nearest police station. The police said an investigation was launched as soon as the complaint was received.

Officials said a 19-year-old man, Mostakin Sardar, has been arrested for the kidnapping and murder. Protesters carrying sticks and brooms are still out in the streets, however, and a large police team has been deployed to ensure the situation does not escalate.

Union Minister and BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar claimed that the girl was raped, and called for Chief Minister Banerjee's resignation.

"Durga Puja celebrations are days away and such crimes are taking place in the state with innocent girls as the victims. This shows that Mamata Banerjee has no control over the administration, which has become completely political. The way this minor girl was raped and the fact that these crimes are taking place again and again in Bengal... Mamata Banerjee has no legal or moral right to hold on to her post," Mr Majumdar said.

The police have, however, said, that the post-mortem report is awaited and rape cannot be confirmed until then.