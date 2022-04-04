'I Am Very Much Alive': Minister Jokes After NCP MP's Goof Up

Kiren Rijiju is now the minister for law and justice. (FILE)

"I am very much alive," Kiren Rijiju on Monday told Supriya Sule on a lighter note after the NCP leader, in a slip of tongue, said the Union Minister was no more, instead of saying that he was no more in charge of the Sports ministry.

Ms Sule made the remarks in Lok Sabha last week.

While appreciating the role of Mr Rijiju as a Sports minister and lauding his contribution in encouraging the youth, Ms Sule accidentally said "he is no more". But when Gaurav Gogoi (Congress) corrected her to say that Rijiju is no more the sports minister, she immediately corrected herself. "I am very much alive and performing my duty Supriya Sule ji. Lighter note apart, thank you for the pleasant words because the spirit of sports transcend beyond politics and ideology to make one #TeamIndia," Mr Rijiju tweeted on Monday. He also shared a short video of Ms Sule lauding him and incumbent Sports minister Anurag Thakur.

I am very much alive and performing my duty @supriya_sule Ji..

Lighter note apart, thank you for the pleasant words because the spirit of sports transcend beyond politics and ideology to make one #TeamIndiapic.twitter.com/UsCRf1VBV0 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 4, 2022

Mr Rijiju is now the minister for law and justice.

Ms Sule said Mr Rijiju's contribution as sports minister was substantial and the House should, in one voice, compliment him. She said Thakur was taking the leadership forward.

