Giving Bail To Minister's Son, High Court Questions Charges Against Him

Ashish Mishra had been in jail since October after the Lakhimpur Kheri incident

While granting bail to Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra in the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh last year, a court today questioned the charges against him and rejected the police investigation.

Ashish Mishra had been in jail since October and had been denied bail by the local court in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The Allahabad High Court's bail order questions the allegations against Ashish Mishra.

"Considering the facts and circumstances of the case in toto, it is evident that as per the FIR, role of firing was assigned to the applicant (Ashish Mishra) for killing the protesters, but during the course of investigation, no such firearm injuries were found either on the body of any of the deceased or on the body of any injured person," the court said, referring to the first information report, or FIR.

"Thereafter, the prosecution alleged that the applicant provoked the driver of the vehicle for crushing the protesters, however, the driver along with two others, who were in the vehicle, had been killed by the protesters."

The court also noted that Ashish Mishra appeared before the investigating officer when he was summoned and a charge sheet has already been filed. "In such circumstances, this Court is of the view that the applicant is entitled to be released on bail," said the high court.