Mild Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi, Neighbouring Areas

Mild earthquake tremors were today felt in Delhi and neighbouring areas. There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage.

The tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, occurred around 11.23 am, seismologists said.

Tremors were also felt in many parts of Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh.

According to India's National Center for Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 was reported near Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Sunday morning.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 79 km southeast (SE) of Fayzabad, Afghanistan, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 11:19 AM IST at a depth of 220 km from the surface.