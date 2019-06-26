LIVE Updates: US Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo Meets PM Modi

United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is his first high-level engagement with PM Modi-led NDA regime after Lok Sabha elections. He arrived in India late on Tuesday for a two-day visit.
Mr Pompeo will hold a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Both leaders are expected to discuss a host of issues that may include India's missile defence system deal with Russia, terrorism, H-1B visas, trade and the situation arising out of US sanctions on buying oil from Iran.
Mike Pompeo's visit marks the third visit of a US Secretary of State to India during the Trump administration. After his India visit from June 25-27, Mr Pompeo will travel to Japan to attend the G-20 Summit with Trump.
PM Modi would also be attending the summit of leaders from top 20 economies of the world. The two leaders are scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the summit. US President Trump and PM Modi would be joined by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for their second trilateral summit.
- The three-day visit of Pompeo comes amidst rising tensions between the US and Iran over fresh sanctions imposed on Tehran, an issue which is likely to come up for discussion between the two sides.
- Following fresh US sanctions, Indian oil companies are also facing a tough time and many have reportedly stopped importing oil from Iran. Diplomatic sources said there is no structured agenda and New Delhi is expected to urge for de-escalation of tensions between Washington and Tehran. They said there could be a discussion on the situation in the Persian Gulf region, which has a big Indian diaspora.
- Diplomatic sources said there is no "structured agenda" for the talks between Mike Pompeo and S Jaishankar, and the entire spectrum of the relationship will be on the table.