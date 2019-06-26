LIVE Updates: US Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo Meets PM Modi

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls on PM Modi

United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is his first high-level engagement with PM Modi-led NDA regime after Lok Sabha elections. He arrived in India late on Tuesday for a two-day visit.

Mr Pompeo will hold a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Both leaders are expected to discuss a host of issues that may include India's missile defence system deal with Russia, terrorism, H-1B visas, trade and the situation arising out of US sanctions on buying oil from Iran.



Mike Pompeo's visit marks the third visit of a US Secretary of State to India during the Trump administration. After his India visit from June 25-27, Mr Pompeo will travel to Japan to attend the G-20 Summit with Trump.

PM Modi would also be attending the summit of leaders from top 20 economies of the world. The two leaders are scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the summit. US President Trump and PM Modi would be joined by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for their second trilateral summit.

Here are the live updates of Mike Pompeo's India visit:



