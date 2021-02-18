'Metro Man' E Sreedharan To Join BJP, Says Open To Fighting Kerala Polls

E Sreedharan was awarded the Padma Shri in 2001 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008 (File)

E Sreedharan, the man behind the Delhi Metro, is joining the BJP months ahead of polls in Kerala.

He will formally join the party during its Vijay Yatra in Kerala from Sunday.

The 88-year-old is likely to contest the Kerala election, due by May.

Popular as India's "metro man", Mr Sreedharan retired as chief of the Delhi Metro in 2011.

The engineer is also involved in other metro projects in the country such as in Jaipur, Lucknow and Kochi.

He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2001 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.