Meta Verified Subscription Launched In India: Know Price And How To Buy

Users will be required to submit a government ID for verification of their account (Representational)

Facebook parent company Meta has launched the Meta Verified service in India. The paid subscription gives a verified blue badge to Instagram and Facebook users indicating that the account has been authenticated with a government ID.

Meta said that it has expanded the test of Meta Verified after “seeing good results from our early testing in several countries globally”. Now, Meta verified is available in the UK, US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and India and will soon be introduced in Brazil too.

Now, users in these countries can apply for Meta Verified and receive the verified badge for their accounts on Instagram and Facebook. Meta has said that the company will continue to honour legacy verified badges or those badges that were granted by Meta based on the existing criteria. This means that users who received their verified badges before the introduction of Meta Verified can retain their blue checkmark without paying any fee.

How much does Meta Verified cost?

User can buy a monthly subscription of Meta Verified on Instagram and Facebook for Rs 600. Currently, the service is only available for iOS and Android in India. Meta will soon launch it for web for Rs 500 per month.

How to subscribe to Meta Verified?

Meta Verified can be bought on both Facebook and Instagram using an iOS or Android device. According to Meta, users must be at least 18 years old and meet minimum activity requirements like prior posting history to apply for Meta Verified.

Users will be required to submit a government ID for the verification of their account. The photo and name in the ID must match with that of your Facebook or Instagram account, which you want to get verified.

What do users get?

Once you have purchased the Meta Verified subscription and your account is successfully authenticated, you receive a blue verified badge. Meta says that Meta Verified offers “more protection from impersonation with proactive account monitoring for impersonators who might target people with growing online audiences”. Meta will also extend help to Meta Verified subscribers for “common account issues”.