Meghalaya Chief Minister's Party Releases Poll Manifesto, Promises Jobs

Conrad K Sangma and party leaders released the NPP's manifesto

Ahead of this month's Meghalaya polls, Chief Minister and the National People's Party (NPP) president Conrad K Sangma on Friday released the party's election manifesto, promising creation of five lakh jobs, government services to every village, and to put Meghalaya among the top 10 states in the country.

Mr Sangma said the vision document aims at creating opportunities and employment for young people, and support to farmers and villages.

It also includes a summary of the key achievements titled "Promises Delivered" and the story of making a better Meghalaya.

The manifesto was launched in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister and Pynursla MLA Prestone Tynsong, minister and Nartiang MLA Sniawbhalang Dhar, Raliang MLA Comingone Ymbon, Jowai MLA Wailadmiki Shylla, NPP's East Shillong candidate Ampareen Lyngdoh among other leaders of the party.

"The document encapsulates the idea that the party has achieved several milestones in the past five years in serving citizens of the state, which lays a strong foundation upon which the vision has been built to create a better society for all citizens," the NPP said in a statement.

"NPP calls this document as People's Document as it lists out the detailed interventions targeted towards each and every citizen of Meghalaya - a roadmap of 'Better to Best' Meghalaya," it said.

