Watch: Huge Fire At Gujarat's Jamnagar Hotel Under Control, 27 Rescued

Jamnagar fire: The blaze has been brought under control

A massive fire broke out in a hotel in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Thursday evening, sending plumes of smoke and flames into the sky.

There were 27 people in the hotel, including staff members, said a top official.

Fire engines are at the spot and the blaze has been brought under control.

#WATCH | A fire broke out in a hotel in Gujarat's Jamnagar. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/bxCPPe3Cec — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022

"The fire that broke out in the hotel near Moti Khavdi has been brought under control. There were 27 people in the hotel and hotel staff. All are safe," said Saurabh Parghi, Jamnagar Collector.

The top district official added that 2-3 people have complained of breathlessness and have been admitted to the hospital.