'Trying To Steal Our Reservation Benefits': Minister Slams Activist

Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Tuesday said various options are being explored, including the legal one, to protect the reservation of OBCs which is his priority.

He also lashed out at Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, saying the latter should withdraw his demand for the reservation under the OBC category.

"He (Jarange) and his colleagues are trying to steal our reservation benefits. He should first stop it at once. If he withdraws his demand to get the reservation under the OBC grouping, it will be a big favour to us," the OBC leader said.

Bhujbal said various options at legal and administrative levels are being explored to protect the OBC reservation.

"I am getting support from across the parties for this cause of protecting the OBC quota. I respect the democratic processes where people have the right to express their views," he added.

