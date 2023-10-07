Maoist With Bounty Of Rs 11 Lakh Surrenders In Maharashtra

Samayya Veladi will receive Rs 4.5 lakh under the rehabilitation policy.

A woman Maoist involved in many encounters, including one that left 12 jawans dead, arson and murder and collectively carrying rewards of Rs 11 lakh has surrendered before the police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, officials said on Saturday.

Rajani, alias Kalawati Samayya Veladi, who hails from the Bijapur district in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, said that senior Maoist leaders had asked operatives like her to collect money for the "movement" but used it for themselves, said a release by Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police (SP) Neelotpal.

"Women are discriminated against by senior Maoists. Married 'dalam' members could not live an independent married life," said the release quoting Samayya Veladi.

Samayya Veladi was involved in many gun battles with security forces, including one ambush-cum-encounter in Chhattisgarh in 2017 that claimed the lives of 12 Jawans, one murder, arson and other violent acts, said the release.

She collectively carried rewards of Rs 11 lakh - Rs 6 lakh announced by the Maharashtra government and Rs 5 lakh by Chhattisgarh, said the release.

The police said several members of the banned CPI (Maoist) are disillusioned by the hollow claims of their leaders and are frustrated by their mindless violence against civilians. They are also attracted towards Maharashtra's 'Surrender-cum-Rehabilitation' policy for Naxalites.

A total of "586 active Maoists have so far surrendered before the Gadchiroli police", the release said.

Samayya Veladi will receive Rs 4.5 lakh under the rehabilitation policy.

All necessary assistance would be provided to those willing to surrender and join the mainstream, the release added.

