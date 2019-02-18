Man's Nose Chopped Off By Lover's Family In Gujarat

Woman's parents, her brother and uncle were arrested on Monday. (Representational)

A man's nose was chopped off allegedly by the family of his lover in Gujarat's Amreli district, leading to the arrest of five persons, police said Monday.

Prakash Koli (23) had gone on Saturday night to meet the woman he was in a relationship with, both residents of Jivapur village, when this incident took place, police inspector J D Ahir said.

"When he reached the place where he was suppose to meet the girl, her uncle chopped off his nose. Mr Koli was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment," Mr Ahir informed.

He said the woman's parents, her brother and uncle were arrested on Monday under section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) and 146 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code.

The official identified them as Jagdish Pipaliya, Sardaben Pipaliya, Suresh Pipaliya, Atul Pipaliya and Kalu Pipaliya.