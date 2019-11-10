Manoj Tiwari Urges Centre To Build International Airport In Ayodhya

Manoj Tiwari said people across the globe should be able to visit Ayodhya.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Sunday demanded construction of an international airport in Ayodhya, saying that it will become the centre of faith for Hindus the world over after the Ram temple is built.

The Supreme Court, in a historic verdict on Saturday, ruled that the disputed land in Ayodhya belonged entirely to the deity Ram Lalla or Lord Ram, paving way for the construction of a temple.

In a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Manoj Tiwari said, "I request you to consider a proposal for construction of an international airport in Ayodhya so that people across the globe can visit."

Ayodhya could also be developed as one of the top religious destinations in the world, giving impetus to overall development of the region, he said.

Delhi BJP media relations head Neelkant Bakshi said Manoj Tiwari would soon meet Hardeep Puri with his demand for an international airport in Ayodhya.

