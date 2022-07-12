'Not About Individuals': Manish Tewari Pins 'Overhaul' Hopes On Congress Internal Polls

Congress leader Manish Tewari today insisted that his latest difference of opinion with his party — over the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme — comes from his firm belief that national security and defence reforms should not be seen politically. "When I look at these issues, I do so with a non-partisan perspective," he told NDTV. He said the Congress has bigger issues than some differences of opinion.

Mr Tewari is part of a group of 23 Congress leaders ('G-23') who've sought a "systemic overhaul of the party. But he stressed that his views on the Agnipath scheme — four-year contractual hiring of soldiers — are personal. "The quest for a leaner, younger army," he said, "has been there for decades." He cited a number of reports that recommended such a move during Congress governments too.

"In a democracy, as an MP, I am entitled to a point of view that I think is constructive... It's another matter that the party has a different view. Possibly they discern something that I am not able to," he added.

On the larger concerns of the G-23, he underlined that the Congress has started the process of organisational elections. By September the party aims to have an elected president. For now, Sonia Gandhi has been holding that position ever since Rahul Gandhi resigned following the 2019 Lok Sabha poll defeat. It is not clear if he'll contest for the post now.

Mr Tewari said he hopes that concerns (of the G-23) will "find a reflection". "Those who want to raise specific concerns should take advantage of the process."

"The biggest concern is that the idea of India — a set of values that the Congress and India stand for — is under constant assault for eight years now," he added, referencing BJP's coming to power in 2014.

He did not detail what the Congress should do for an "institutional overhaul".

Asked if a non-Gandhi as leader would help, he said, "This is just a binary that TV loves to create... It's not about individuals. It's about how to ensure that the fundamental values of India find resonance again with the people."

Specifically about Rahul Gandhi having left for another Europe visit — and about his frequent foreign trips creating a perception that he's not committed — Mr Tewari said, "I don't know if he's in India or abroad. If he has gone abroad, I am sure he has perfectly valid reasons for it."

Though refusing to give a yes-or-no answer about his future with the Congress, he said, "After 42 years, if I am asked such a question, then it insults my dignity... Don't reduce everything to 'looking for an exit'."

About possibilities of joining another party, he said his concerns are "beyond personal ambition". "I and people like me have given every waking hour of our adult lives in the service of the Congress. And when you see that the values are not getting upheld, it causes anguish and pain."