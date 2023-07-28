'Zero Tolerance': What Centre Told Supreme Court On Manipur Horrific Video

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has requested the Supreme Court to transfer the trial of the case, in which seven people have been arrested so far, to another state to ensure that it is concluded in a time-bound manner.

"The approach of the central government is of zero tolerance towards any crimes against women. The central government considers the offences like the present one to be too heinous which deserve to be taken not only with the seriousness it deserves but justice should be seen to be done so that it has a deterrent effect throughout the nation with respect to crimes against women."

The centre has requested the Supreme Court to pass an order directing the CBI to conclude the trial within a period of six months from the date of the filing of the chargesheet.

The Manipur government has formed district psychological support teams to provide mental health intervention at various relief camps, the centre told the Supreme Court.