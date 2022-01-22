Manipur Polls: EC Approves Postal Ballots For Militants Involved In Peace Talks

The Election Commission today announced that members of the militant groups in Manipur that signed ceasefire agreements with the government would be allowed to vote in the upcoming assembly elections.

The poll panel notified that that cadres of pro-talk rebel outfits, residing at various designated camps, whose names are listed in electoral rolls can vote by postal ballot.

Polling in Manipur will be held in two phases starting February 27. Counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In 2008, over 20 Kuki militant groups had signed a tripartite Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement with the Centre and the state government. These 20 militant groups were part of two conglomerate groups - United People's Front (UPF) and Kuki National Organisation (KNO).

Members of these groups have since been residing at designated camps set up by the government in different Kuki-dominated areas in Manipur.

The EC has taken the decision in exercise of powers conferred by clause (c) of Section 60 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and in consultation with the central governments said the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Manipur in a statement.

The poll body said that the decision was made as a number of persons from the SoO and MoU groups who were living across 14 designated camps in the state had registered in the electoral rolls of various assembly constituencies.

As such, the EC has directed that these electors shall be allowed to vote by postal ballot, taking into account the right of franchise of such electors as they cannot move out of the said designated camps, the statement said.

Efforts will be made to see that voters are not required to travel more than the prescribed limit to cast their vote and hence, the centres' location will be finalized as required, it said.